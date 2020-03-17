Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,164 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Primerica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

PRI opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

