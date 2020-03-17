Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $39,832.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,178 shares in the company, valued at $259,642.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.64. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

