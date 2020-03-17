Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,716 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 724,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIND opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $334.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

