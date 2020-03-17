Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,638 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,638 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,728,000 after acquiring an additional 42,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $223.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $223.13 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.25 and a 200 day moving average of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

