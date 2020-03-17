Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,507 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after buying an additional 100,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 643,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 477,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Sidoti upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

