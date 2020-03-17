Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Buys $16,140.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Ronna Romney bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $16,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $252,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKOH opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sidoti reduced their price target on Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

