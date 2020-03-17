Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Trading Up 10.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) were up 10.6% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $13.57, approximately 18,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Specifically, insider Robert D. Vilsack acquired 6,050 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,431.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.