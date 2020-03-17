Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Trading Up 10.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)’s stock price was up 10.6% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $13.57, approximately 18,849 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Specifically, insider Robert D. Vilsack acquired 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,431.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.77 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.