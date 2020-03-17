Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix Acquires 187,500 Shares of Stock

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix acquired 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IMRA stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

