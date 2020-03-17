Performance Food Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,340% compared to the typical daily volume of 170 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,420 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

