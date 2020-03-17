PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 998.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after buying an additional 1,681,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

