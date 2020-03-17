Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 745,900 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 785,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Gabelli cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.