Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,368 shares of company stock worth $507,846. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

