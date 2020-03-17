Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Qudian as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,133 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $5,084,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Qudian by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,230,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 1,072,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Qudian by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,006,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Qudian by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,799,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 884,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

QD opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Qudian Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

QD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie cut Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Qudian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

