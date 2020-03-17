Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 31,327 Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,311.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

