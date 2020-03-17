Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 36,000 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEI opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

