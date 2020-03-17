Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 53,230 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $34.31.

