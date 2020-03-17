Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

