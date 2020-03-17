Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

