Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,500 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

