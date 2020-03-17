Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331,488 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of AlarmCom worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 207,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon Q. Reynolds, Jr. sold 12,902 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $581,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,118 shares of company stock worth $4,958,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

