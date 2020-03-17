Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,836,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.