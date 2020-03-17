Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 78,258 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,488,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. ValuEngine raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BOCOM International cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

NYSE TME opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

