Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Textron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,545,000 after purchasing an additional 251,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after buying an additional 871,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,784,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,006,000 after buying an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 1,584,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 272,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,551,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,208,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.