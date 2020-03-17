Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

