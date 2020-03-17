Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.61 Million in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $854,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $31,849,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

