Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $235,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 488,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,390,701 shares of company stock valued at $39,091,642. 27.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.