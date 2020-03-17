Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the third quarter worth about $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BEST Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. BEST’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

