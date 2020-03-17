Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 197,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $88.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.86.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

