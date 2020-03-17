Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

