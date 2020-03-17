Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 116,274 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,274 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.59.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.47%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

