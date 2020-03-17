Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 35,533 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,533 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.