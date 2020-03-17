Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.16 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

Shares of EPR opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.18%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

