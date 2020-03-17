Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.32 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 37.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 11,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.