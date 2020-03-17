Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.40 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

