Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.68 Million Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 405,578 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura upped their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Match Group stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.