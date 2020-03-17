Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.19. HUYA Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

