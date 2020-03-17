Post Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,155 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,910% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Shares of POST stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. Post has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Post will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $61,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $12,683,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

