Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Holdings Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 489,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Progress Software by 3,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 403,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.