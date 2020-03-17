ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,635 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cree by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $45,536,000 after buying an additional 375,557 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Cree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $98,093,000 after buying an additional 279,617 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cree by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 462,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 209,315 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $6,125,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Cree by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 186,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CREE stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Charter Equity assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

