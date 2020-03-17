ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

