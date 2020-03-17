ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a price target on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.