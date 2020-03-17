Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,763 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Iridium Communications worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of IRDM opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

