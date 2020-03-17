Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. The company has a market cap of $622.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $70.69 and a 52-week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.