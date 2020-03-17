Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,810 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.