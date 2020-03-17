Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 41,140 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,140 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in G. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Genpact by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of G opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

