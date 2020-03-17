Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 4,749 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of MicroStrategy worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of MSTR opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.79 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

