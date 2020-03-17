Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Universal Electronics worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $471.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. Universal Electronics Inc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

