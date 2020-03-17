Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Banner worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Banner by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of Banner stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.85. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.