Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 27,443 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 537,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter.

HCC opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

